Ukraine has "astronomical" funding shortfall, but we will find way out – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine faces an "astronomical" funding shortfall, with insufficient money even to scale up production of drone interceptors.

Zelenskyy said this during the Carpathian Eight summit, Censor.NET reports.

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Funding shortfall

The president said he had discussed the issue with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, whom he is due to meet soon.

"We are preparing proposals on how to address the shortfall I spoke about, an astronomical one, frankly. Nevertheless, we will find ways out. I already know some things. Agreements are already in place," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: We hope to open two EU accession negotiating clusters in September–October, and two more by end of year – Zelenskyy

Drone interceptor production

Zelenskyy also said funding was needed to scale up production of high-speed drone interceptors. Two Ukrainian companies have already successfully tested their interceptors in combat, destroying Russian jet-powered Shahed drones.

The president added that 67 companies are working on interceptors for jet-powered drones, and contracts are already being signed with manufacturers.

Read more: Zelenskyy and von der Leyen prepare decision on funding Ukraine’s defence

Ukraine’s 2026 state budget shortfall is estimated at $57 billion, including $27 billion for defence needs.

Background

Roksolana Pidlasa, head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee, said earlier that the Finance Ministry had deferred some capital expenditure planned for September through November until December because of problems receiving international funding. This includes money to protect energy infrastructure and prepare for winter.

UAH 39 billion in capital expenditure scheduled for September alone was deferred until the end of the year. The government continues to fund social benefits and public-sector salaries.

Ukraine had expected to secure $50.8 billion in international funding for 2026. Because of delays in meeting the relevant requirements, it had received about $21 billion by mid-September.

Read more: State halted funding for all capital expenditures without warning – Shkil (updated)