State halted funding for all capital expenditures without warning – Shkil (updated)

Autostrada head Maksym Shkil said the state had stopped funding all capital expenditures "without warning, any discussion or dialogue", forcing the company to suspend work at all its sites.

He wrote this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

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Consequences of the decision

According to Shkil, wages across entire sectors of the economy, interest on loans and payments to suppliers are clearly not concerns for lawmakers or the Ministry of Finance, who have their own "business plan", while businesses are simply presented with a fait accompli.

"So this is what it has come to. Today, in a single day, without warning, any discussion or dialogue, the state stopped funding all capital expenditures. [...] As a result, Autostrada has been forced to stop work at all its sites," he added.

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What preceded this?

Earlier, Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee Chair Roksolana Pidlasa said that, because of problems receiving international financing, the Ministry of Finance had deferred until December some capital expenditures planned for September through November. These include funds to protect energy infrastructure and prepare for winter.

UAH 39 billion in capital expenditures planned for September alone was moved to the end of the year. The government continues to fund social benefits and public sector salaries.

Ukraine had expected to secure $50.8 billion in international financing in 2026; however, because of delays in meeting the relevant requirements, it had received about $21 billion by mid-September.

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