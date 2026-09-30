Sybiha met with Japanese delegation: discussed increasing pressure on Russia and defence cooperation

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha discussed increasing international pressure on Russia and deepening security and defence cooperation with a delegation from the House of Representatives of Japan’s parliament.

As Censor.NET reports, this is stated in a post by Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry.

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Sybiha thanked Japan for supporting Ukraine

Andrii Sybiha thanked the Japanese delegation for visiting Kyiv and noted Tokyo’s support for Ukraine.

"I deeply appreciate this visit. At a time when Russia is intensifying its missile and drone terror against Ukraine, the delegation did not postpone its trip and arrived in Kyiv as planned," the minister said.

The foreign minister also thanked Japan for the financial, humanitarian, technical and other assistance it has provided to Ukraine since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

He said this support had helped strengthen Ukraine’s resilience and contributed to its recovery and reconstruction.

During the meeting, the parties discussed regional and global security. Sybiha specifically mentioned Russia’s military cooperation with North Korea and the involvement of North Korean service members in the war against Ukraine.

"What happens in one region has direct consequences for another," Sybiha said.

Read more: Sybiha discussed speeding up signing of Drone Deal in Iceland

Ukraine and Japan discussed increasing pressure on Russia

The parties discussed opportunities to deepen security and defence cooperation.

The minister also briefed the Japanese delegation on the battlefield situation and Ukraine’s diplomatic efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace.

The participants separately discussed the need to increase international pressure on Russia, counter sanctions evasion and make full use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine’s benefit.

They paid particular attention to the situation in the Black Sea.