Trump reiterated that strikes on Russian oil refineries have affected diesel market

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the situation on the diesel fuel market is largely linked to the strikes on Russian oil refineries.

According to Censor.NET, he made these remarks during a conversation with journalists. The White House broadcast his statement.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to the U.S. president, the current problems in the diesel fuel market are more closely linked to the events between Russia and Ukraine than to the situation in the Middle East.

"Diesel fuel has been hit much harder not because of the Middle East, but because of what is happening in Russia, since the refineries that produce diesel fuel are being taken out of operation at an alarming rate," Trump said.

Attacks on oil refineries are affecting fuel production

Trump also stated that without strikes on Russian oil refining facilities, the current diesel fuel shortages might not have occurred.

"What is happening between Russia and Ukraine has become the biggest problem for the diesel fuel market," said the U.S. president.

Thus, Trump linked the situation on the diesel fuel market to the reduced capacity of Russian oil refineries as a result of the attacks.

Read more on "Censor.NET": Amid Ukrainian attacks on oil refineries, Putin has banned the release of data on Russia's oil industry