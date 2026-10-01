SSU has prevented more than 400 terrorist attacks and acts of sabotage since start of great war, - Poklad

During the years of full-scale war, the Security Service of Ukraine has prevented more than 400 terrorist attacks and acts of sabotage, including those targeting Ukrainian military personnel.

According to Censor.NET, Major General Oleksandr Poklad, acting head of the SSU, noted this in his message marking Defenders’ Day.

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"Over the years of this great war, we have built a true system of national defense, of which the Security Service of Ukraine is an integral part," the statement reads.

Poklad noted that the SSU conducts special operations hundreds and thousands of kilometers from the front lines, eliminates the enemy on the battlefield, and counteracts Russia’s attempts to destabilize the situation within Ukraine.

Every day, counterintelligence officers expose and detain Russian spies, agents, and traitors.

See more: Planned terrorist attack in centre of Rivne: SSU detains Russian agent. PHOTO

"In total, the SSU has prevented more than 400 terrorist attacks and acts of sabotage. And behind every such figure are the lives of many Ukrainians that have been saved," added the head of the SSU.

Ukraine must emerge from the war capable of protecting its future

Poklad stated that Ukraine did not start this war, but must do everything possible to emerge from it strong, sovereign, and capable of protecting its future.

"We did not start this war. But it is up to us to do everything possible to ensure that Ukraine emerges from it strong, sovereign, and capable of protecting its future," said Poklad.

Read more: Terrorist attack near Stryi District TCR in Lviv region: explosive device thrown from car window – SSU