Two citizens have been detained in Latvia on suspicion of spying for Russia; one of them used a private jet.

Two Latvian citizens have been detained in Latvia on suspicion of gathering intelligence for Russia. According to investigators, one of them used a private plane to observe and photograph a military base in Ādaži.

According to Censor.NET, citing Politico, the Latvian State Security Service stated this.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to the security service, both citizens were detained as part of investigations that have been ongoing since June. They are suspected of gathering information for Russian military intelligence.

Investigators believe the suspects were interested in the Adazi base—one of Latvia’s key military facilities, where a NATO multinational brigade is stationed.

In addition, they gathered information about military radar systems and aircraft movements.

According to the Latvian State Security Service, one of the suspects used a private plane to conduct reconnaissance and take photographs of a military base.

See also: Russians with espionage equipment were detained in Montenegro