600 "Shaheds" and other Russian UAVs shot down: Strike Drone Company has summarised its operations since start of year. VIDEO

Since the start of the year, fighters from the Strike Drone Company have already destroyed 600 Russian drones, including ‘Shahed’ attack drones and other types of UAVs.

According to Censor.NET, it was the Ukrainian soldiers themselves who reported reaching the milestone of 600 aerial targets destroyed.

The unit carries out air defence missions and protects the territory of several regions of Ukraine from Russian drones.

"The Strike Drone Company is marking this festive day with six hundred ‘Shaheds’ and other enemy junk shot down. Our battalion is rapidly gaining momentum and is defending the Ukrainian skies over several regions," the military stated.

It is noted that these figures reflect the unit’s combat performance from January to the present day. The Strike Drone Company emphasised that it continues to enhance its capabilities for intercepting Russian UAVs.

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