Next session of Verkhovna Rada will take place on October 12, as scheduled, - "Servant of People" member Kravchuk

The next plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada was already scheduled for October 12.

Yevheniia Kravchuk, deputy head of the "Servant of the People" faction, commented to Censor.NET on Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi’s statement that the government is working with parliament to make that day a session day.

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What is known?

"We have already informed the members of our faction that on October 12, there will not only be a question period for the government—which was already known—but also a vote," she noted.

According to Kravchuk, the parliament’s agenda for that day will be announced later.

"Most likely, it will include a bill on education in schools for national minorities. And we hope the Hungarians will allow the opening of clusters. But it still needs to be registered, which should happen in the coming days, and a decision from the relevant committee must be obtained," the MP emphasized.

Read more: "Servant of People" Kostiuk, who criticized breaks in Rada’s work, posted photos from Bukovel water park

Background

Earlier, Prime Minister Koretskyi stated that the government team is negotiating with the Verkhovna Rada to hold a session on October 12 to consider the bills necessary for receiving funds from partners.

Read more: Rada meeting was canceled without warning because part of government had left for summit in Bukovel, - Siumar