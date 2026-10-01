Russia shells Sloviansk with "Smerch" systems: man killed, at least 35 houses damaged. PHOTOS
Russian forces carried out three strikes on Sloviansk using Smerch multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) on October 1. A 26-year-old man was killed, and another man, aged 66, was injured.
The head of the City Military Administration, Vadym Liakh, reported this, according to Censor.NET.
"Today, October 1, at around 11 a.m., the Russians carried out three strikes on Sloviansk using Smerch MLRS," the statement reads.
- At least 35 private houses were damaged.
- A 66-year-old man was injured.
- A 26-year-old man was killed. Sincere condolences to his family and loved ones.
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