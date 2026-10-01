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News Shelling of the Donetsk region
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Russia shells Sloviansk with "Smerch" systems: man killed, at least 35 houses damaged. PHOTOS

слов’янськ

Russian forces carried out three strikes on Sloviansk using Smerch multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) on October 1. A 26-year-old man was killed, and another man, aged 66, was injured.

The head of the City Military Administration, Vadym Liakh, reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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"Today, October 1, at around 11 a.m., the Russians carried out three strikes on Sloviansk using Smerch MLRS," the statement reads.

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  • At least 35 private houses were damaged.
  • A 66-year-old man was injured.
  • A 26-year-old man was killed. Sincere condolences to his family and loved ones.

See more: Russia has attacked seven regions of Ukraine: there are fatalities and dozens of wounded. PHOTOS


Russia struck Sloviansk with multiple launch rocket systems
Russia struck Sloviansk with multiple launch rocket systems

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Donetsk region (6303) MLRS (223) Kramatorskyy district (1214) Slov’yansk (504)
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