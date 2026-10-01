Russia shells Sloviansk with "Smerch" systems: man killed, at least 35 houses damaged. PHOTOS

Russian forces carried out three strikes on Sloviansk using Smerch multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) on October 1. A 26-year-old man was killed, and another man, aged 66, was injured.

The head of the City Military Administration, Vadym Liakh, reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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"Today, October 1, at around 11 a.m., the Russians carried out three strikes on Sloviansk using Smerch MLRS," the statement reads.

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At least 35 private houses were damaged.

A 66-year-old man was injured.

A 26-year-old man was killed. Sincere condolences to his family and loved ones.

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