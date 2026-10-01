Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones on evening of October 1: air raid alert declared

Russian occupiers continue to attack Ukraine with strike and jet-powered UAVs on the evening of October 1. Air raid alerts have been declared in several regions due to the threat of strikes.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the Ukrainian Air Force.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Movement of strike UAVs (updated information)

At 9:37 p.m. – A jet-powered UAV from the Cherkasy region heading towards the Vinnytsia region (Haisyn).

At 9:40 p.m. – Guided aerial bombs targeting the Kharkiv region.

At 10:10 p.m. – Guided aerial bombs targeting the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Watch more: Intimidate and paralyse: why Russia attacks Kyiv’s bridges / Uncensored. VIDEO