Chemical plant producing munitions for "Geran" drones explodes near Moscow: deaths reported. VIDEO
A series of explosions occurred at a chemical plant in Krasnozavodsk near Moscow.
Russian Telegram channels reported this, according to Censor.NET.
According to the channels, employees heard an explosion in one of the plant’s buildings.
According to media outlet SHOT, seven people were killed in the explosion at the Krasnozavodsk Chemical Plant. They were in workshop No. 4, which collapsed completely.
Forty people were evacuated, and rescue operations are continuing at the site.
Background
The Krasnozavodsk Chemical Plant is part of Russia’s defence industry. According to Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, it produces ammunition, pyrotechnic devices and thermobaric warheads for Shahed-type UAVs ("Geran").
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