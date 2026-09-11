Drones have attacked one of largest manufacturers of explosive components in Russian Federation: explosions are being heard in Berezniki. VIDEO

The Russian city of Berezniki in the Perm Krai has been under attack by drones since the morning of 11 September. The likely target was the ‘Azot’ plant owned by ‘Uralkhim’ – one of the largest chemical plants in the Russian Federation, whose products are used, amongst other things, in the manufacture of explosives.

This is according to reports in the Russian media, as reported by Censor.NET.

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According to reports, local residents are posting videos showing a drone diving towards the plant. Eyewitnesses also report gunfire, explosions and a plume of smoke near the chemical complex.

"Drones have been flying over Berezniki all day, ever since this morning. They’re just flying right over our heads," said one local resident.

According to reports from Russian social media groups, sirens are sounding in Berezniki approximately every half hour. Local residents also speak of several powerful explosions that caused windows in houses to rattle.

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Against the backdrop of the attack and the declared ‘drone threat’ alert in the Perm Krai, classes at colleges and universities have been cancelled en masse, and students are being evacuated. There are also reports of school closures, as well as restrictions on the operation of medical facilities and certain industrial sites.

At the time of writing, there was no official information from the Russian authorities regarding the consequences of the attack.

The "Azot" plant produces ammonium nitrate, nitric acid, urea, ammonia water and other chemical products. Some of these components are used in the manufacture of explosives. The plant is also Russia’s sole producer of sodium nitrate and crystalline sodium nitrite.

What led up to this?

In Novorossiysk, a fuel oil terminal and a number of businesses are ablaze following a drone attack.

In the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol, the "Galaktika" hypermarket was almost completely burnt out following a drone attack. According to the Centre for the Study of the Occupation, the Russian military had been using the site to station mobile fire teams and store military equipment.

In August, Russian airports temporarily suspended operations 993 times due to drone attacks – a record figure since the start of the full-scale war. The restrictions affected 32 airports, including the Moscow and St Petersburg hubs.

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