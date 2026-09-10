Operators from 422nd "Luftwaffe" Regiment struck gas pipeline supplying Russian military’s generators. VIDEO

Operators from the 422nd ‘Luftwaffe’ Unmanned Systems Regiment struck a gas pipeline in the temporarily occupied south of Ukraine, which was supplying fuel to the Russian military’s generators.

According to Censor.NET, the gas was used to power generators that supplied energy to the occupying forces’ vehicles and equipment, in particular for charging UAV batteries and operating electronic warfare, radio-electronic reconnaissance and air defence systems.

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Following the strike on the gas pipeline, fuel supplies were disrupted.

"Yesterday, the explosion was so powerful that all units and sub-units of the Russian army in the south were put on full combat alert," the soldiers noted.

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