Omega special forces destroy $2 million Russian Typhoon modular armoured vehicle with FPV drone. VIDEO
Special forces personnel from the Omega Centre for Special Purpose Operations’ 3rd Separate Detachment destroyed a Russian Typhoon modular armoured vehicle deep behind enemy lines.
According to Censor.NET, Russian troops were moving carelessly across a field in an armoured vehicle when Ukrainian special forces spotted it and struck it with an FPV drone.
The destroyed Typhoon is estimated to be worth about $2 million.
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