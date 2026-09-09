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News Video Destruction of Russian equipment
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Omega special forces destroy $2 million Russian Typhoon modular armoured vehicle with FPV drone. VIDEO

Special forces personnel from the Omega Centre for Special Purpose Operations’ 3rd Separate Detachment destroyed a Russian Typhoon modular armoured vehicle deep behind enemy lines.

According to Censor.NET, Russian troops were moving carelessly across a field in an armoured vehicle when Ukrainian special forces spotted it and struck it with an FPV drone.

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The vehicle was destroyed in the precision strike, along with the occupiers inside.

The destroyed Typhoon is estimated to be worth about $2 million.

Watch more: Occupiers fled, leaving tank behind for Ukrainian drone operators: footage of destruction from 66th Brigade. VIDEO

Watch more: Ruscist ripped to pieces and thrown several metres by strike from Omega fighters’ attack drone. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12476) special forces (177) elimination (7969) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3887) drones (5283) ACV (39)
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