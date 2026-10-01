Russia attacks DTEK facility in Pavlohrad: employee injured

Photo: ДТЕК

Russian forces struck the administrative building of a DTEK coal enterprise in Pavlohrad. One person sustained shrapnel wounds.

This was stated in a post on DTEK’s Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Employee injured in the attack

According to preliminary information, one employee sustained shrapnel wounds.

"According to preliminary information, one employee sustained shrapnel wounds. Efforts to deal with the aftermath of the enemy attack are currently underway," the statement reads.

State Emergency Service rescuers quickly contained the fire.

Read more: Russia attacked Pavlohrad: one person was killed and five were wounded

DTEK facilities regularly come under attack

The company noted that Russia systematically attacks DTEK facilities.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, the company’s thermal power plants have been subjected to more than 230 enemy attacks. DTEK’s coal enterprises in the Dnipropetrovsk region have also repeatedly come under attack.