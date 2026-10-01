Zelenskyy posthumously awards title of Hero of Ukraine to five more service members

On October 1, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posthumously awarded five more service members the title of Hero of Ukraine with the Order of the Gold Star.

The decrees were published on the president’s official website, Censor.NET reports.

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Five service members posthumously named Heroes of Ukraine

The documents state that the titles were awarded for personal courage and heroism shown in defending Ukraine’s state sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as for selfless service to the Ukrainian people.

Under Decree No. 1000/2026, Colonel Roman Palamar was posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine with the Order of the Gold Star.

Under Decree No. 1001/2026, Police Lieutenant Oleksandr Ustych was posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine.

Under Decree No. 1002/2026, Police Captain Myroslav Yarmishko was posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine.

Under Decree No. 1003/2026, Senior Soldier Volodymyr Kosmirak was posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine.

Under Decree No. 1004/2026, Senior Soldier Anton Vizichkanych was posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine.

Watch more: Zelenskyy on Defenders’ Day: Ukraine is holding firm because of our soldiers. VIDEO

Zelenskyy also awards nearly 500 Defence Forces personnel

In a separate decree, No. 1005/2026, dated October 1, Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented state awards to 499 National Guard members, police officers, rescuers and border guards. Of these, 210 were awarded posthumously.

According to the document, the defenders were honoured for personal courage shown in defending Ukraine’s state sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as for selfless service to the Ukrainian people.

"For personal courage and heroism shown in defending the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and for selfless service to the Ukrainian people," the decrees state.

The defenders received the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, Merit, Courage, Princess Olha and Danylo Halytskyi, as well as the medals "For Military Service to Ukraine", "For Impeccable Service", "Defender of the Fatherland", "For Saving a Life" and "For Labour and Valour".

Earlier, Zelenskyy congratulated service members on Ukraine’s Defenders Day and awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to another five service members, four of them posthumously.

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