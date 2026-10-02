Enemy has struck South Bridge in Kyiv again; traffic has been restricted (updated). PHOTO

Throughout the night, Russian invaders continued to attack the capital.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the mayor, Vitali Klitschko.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

As a result of the attack in the Holosiivskyi district, debris fell in an open area. Windows in a non-residential building and several cars were damaged. There were no fires or casualties.

Shortly before five o’clock in the morning, it emerged that the South Bridge had been hit again.

"Emergency services are heading to the scene," Klitschko said.

In the Darnytskyi district, a 25-storey residential block was damaged as a result of an enemy attack. Information regarding casualties is being verified. Emergency services are heading to the scene, according to the Kyiv City Military Administration.

How transport is operating in the capital

In Kyiv, due to the aftermath of last night’s Russian attacks, public transport has been temporarily restricted on several bridges across the Dnipro. The changes affect the South Bridge, the Paton Bridge and the Metro Bridge.

The South Bridge is closed in both directions. Bus routes No. 22 and No. 91 are running via the Darnytsia Bridge.

The Paton Bridge is also closed in both directions. Buses Nos. 51, 55, 115 and 118-D are running via the Darnytsia Bridge.

The Metro Bridge is closed in the direction of the right bank.

Bus No. 1-M is running via the Podilskyi Bridge.

Trolleybuses No. 43 and No. 50 are temporarily operating on shortened routes:

No. 43 – Kibcentre – Lybidska Square;

No. 50 – Myloslavska Street – Darnytska Square.

The traffic restrictions are due to the aftermath of the night-time attacks on Kyiv.

Strikes on the bridge

During the Russian attack on Kyiv on 1 October, Russia carried out two drone strikes near the support structure of the South Bridge in Kyiv. Metro services across the bridge have been temporarily suspended. As of the evening of 1 October, trains on the green metro line were running between the stations Syrets–Vydubychi and Osokorky–Chervonyi Khutir.

In the evening of the same day, a strike on the road surface of the South Bridge was recorded. According to preliminary information, the drone strike damaged a bridge pier, a crash barrier, the road surface and the metro’s protective concrete barrier. Metro specialists are cutting off power to the metro tracks. Metro and surface public transport services across the bridge have been suspended.

Read more: Intimidate and paralyse: why Russia attacks Kyiv’s bridges / Uncensored. VIDEO