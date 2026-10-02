U.S. to deploy Marines to Baltic Sea to support NATO mission

The U.S. will deploy approximately 40 Marines to the Baltic Sea region to participate in NATO's Baltic Sentry mission.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Pentagon's press office.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

U.S. military personnel will work alongside Finnish forces to strengthen surveillance and protection of critical infrastructure.

It is noted that the group will consist of about 40 service members from the 2nd Reconnaissance Battalion of the 2nd Division of the U.S. Marine Corps, based at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.

U.S. troops are to coordinate with Finland’s Coastal Brigade. They will conduct surveillance and tactical reconnaissance.

Read more: Russia is deploying warships to Baltic Sea, - Bild

NATO steps up surveillance in the Baltic Sea

The mission’s goal is to enhance surveillance of the maritime domain, protect critical underwater infrastructure, and strengthen security in the region.

U.S. Marines will use, among other things, small drones and coastal sensors. The information gathered will be fed into NATO’s joint operational system, which is designed to provide allies with faster access to data on potential threats.

Major General Daniel Shipley, commander of the U.S. Marine Corps in Europe and Africa, stated that the U.S. military’s participation in Baltic Sentry demonstrates the U.S.’s ability to rapidly deploy specialized forces where they are most needed.

As part of Baltic Sentry, European NATO countries will coordinate their actions through NATO Joint Force Command in Brunsum and NATO Maritime Command. The U.S. Marine Corps will provide support and the necessary capabilities.

Read more: Article 5 on NATO’s collective defence is deliberately worded ambiguously, - Rutte