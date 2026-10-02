Russian forces struck building in Kyiv: one person was killed and two were injured. PHOTOS

This morning, Russian invaders attacked Kyiv with a drone, striking a residential building.

This was reported by the press office of the capital’s public prosecutor’s office, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Consequences

In the Darnytskyi district, a drone was reported to have struck a residential block on the 24th–25th floors.

One person was killed and two others were injured.

The State Emergency Service reported that, as a result of the Russian strike, a fire broke out on the 24th and 25th floors and was extinguished over an area of 120 square meters. The area of damage is approximately 40 square meters.

"Rescuers evacuated two injured people from the building and handed them over to medical personnel. The body of one fatality was discovered while the fire was being extinguished. Another six people were evacuated," the agency noted.















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Attacks on Kyiv

Overnight, Russian troops attacked Kyiv. Russia struck the South Bridge once again. Debris also fell in an open area in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital.

Read more: Enemy has struck South Bridge in Kyiv again; traffic has been restricted (updated). PHOTO