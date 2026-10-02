Drone flew into dugout with two occupiers inside: "It’s coming for us! F#ck, it hit! We’re burning, f#ck!". VIDEO

A video has been published online showing the moment a Ukrainian kamikaze drone struck a dugout belonging to Russian occupiers in the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, the footage from inside the bunker was filmed by one of the Russian soldiers.

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The footage shows a Russian occupier inside the fortified dugout. Moments later, a Ukrainian kamikaze drone strikes the position.

At the moment of impact, there is a powerful flash, the camera falls, and the dugout fills with dust and smoke. Debris rains down from the ceiling and walls of the dugout as a result of the explosion, whilst the surviving Russians swear profusely.

Watch more: Devout occupier in anti-drone cloak emerges from copse with accomplice, crosses himself, points way, and moment later both are killed by drone strike. VIDEO

Warning! Strong language!

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