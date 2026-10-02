Devout occupier in anti-drone cloak emerges from copse with accomplice, crosses himself, points way, and moment later both are killed by drone strike. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers detected and eliminated two Russian assault troops who were attempting to move whilst wearing anti-drone cloaks near the village of Krasne Pershe in the Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, the occupiers were spotted by aerial reconnaissance from the 3rd Separate Heavy Mechanised ‘Iron’ Brigade, after which operators from the ‘Hatylo’ unmanned aerial vehicle battalion engaged them.

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The footage shows two Russians in anti-drone cloaks emerging from a copse. One of them stops and carefully examines an object in his hands, resembling a map or a tablet displaying a map.

The occupier then crosses himself several times and points in the direction they are to take. Together with his accomplice, he reaches a tree, where they both attempt to take cover.

A few seconds later, Ukrainian UAV operators strike the Russians. As a result of the attack, both occupiers were killed.

"One of the assault troops crossed himself thoroughly. But as soon as they both stood under the tree, they immediately received an explosive ‘blessing’ from the bombers of the ‘Hatylo’ unmanned systems battalion," commented Ukrainian soldiers on the elimination of the Russians.

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