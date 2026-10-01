Drones had no time to take off, and infantry had no time to escape: 3rd Separate Assault Brigade soldiers take out occupiers, guns and UAVs near Nove in Donetsk region during Operation "Vivaldi". VIDEO

FPV drone operators of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade carried out a series of strikes on Russian occupiers, artillery, and camouflaged enemy drones near the settlement of Nove in the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian soldiers posted footage of their combat operations online.

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The attacks were carried out during Operation "Vivaldi". Drone operators tracked Russian infantry and struck occupiers attempting to move and hide at their positions.

Ukrainian FPV drones also targeted camouflaged enemy quadcopters. The 3rd Assault Brigade says some enemy drones were destroyed before the Russians could get them airborne.

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In addition, Ukrainian soldiers located and attacked Russian artillery guns.

"Enemy drones have no time to take off, and infantry have no time to escape," the 3rd Assault Brigade said, commenting on the results of its combat operations.

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