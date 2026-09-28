Refused to surrender: fighters from "Carpathian Sich" used TM-62 mines to blow up section of high-rise building containing occupiers in Kostiantynivka. VIDEO
Ukrainian assault troops destroyed a Russian infantry position that had taken up a stronghold in one of the high-rise blocks in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast. The soldiers used TM-62 anti-tank mines to blow up the section of the building occupied by the enemy.
According to Censor.NET, footage of the combat operation was released by soldiers of the 49th Separate Assault Battalion ‘Carpathian Sich’.
The video opens with a view of the high-rise block, which has been severely damaged by the fighting. Ukrainian soldiers are positioned directly next to the building and are preparing an operation against the Russian infantry who have occupied part of the structure.
According to the 49th Separate Assault Battalion, the occupiers were offered the chance to lay down their arms, but they refused to surrender. Following this, Ukrainian assault troops used TM-62 mines to destroy the enemy’s fortified position.
The moment of the explosion was captured by a drone. The footage shows a powerful explosion in a section of the high-rise building, after which part of the structure collapses, and the building and surrounding area are engulfed in a large cloud of dust and debris.
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