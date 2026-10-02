"European Solidarity" demands Ukrainian peace plan and unconditional ceasefire from authorities

The "European Solidarity" faction stated the need for an unconditional ceasefire in the air, on land and at sea and called on the authorities to present the public with a Ukrainian plan to end the war. The faction emphasized that the cessation of hostilities must be accompanied by security guarantees and the preservation of the capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports this, citing a statement by the political party.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"Peace must stop the war. But peace cannot mean the surrender of Ukrainian statehood and identity.

The world is entering a dangerous period. Russia has embarked on a course of further escalation. Vladimir Putin’s speech at Valdai demonstrated once again that the Kremlin continues to speak to Ukraine and Europe in the language of force, threats and blackmail. Moscow is testing the unity of NATO, the European Union and the entire transatlantic world," the statement reads.

Key demands of "European Solidarity"

The faction stated that Ukraine needs two things simultaneously today: maximum strength to defend itself and maximum diplomatic activity to end the war.

For "European Solidarity," there are things that do not change depending on whether we are in power or in opposition.

"Army, Language, Faith" as the foundation of statehood

"Army. Language. Faith.

These are more than just three words in a political slogan. They are the three pillars of Ukrainian statehood. The army defends our land. Language unites the political nation. Faith gives us the spiritual strength to endure.

Today, our soldiers are paying with their lives for Ukraine’s right to be Ukraine.

That is why the size and capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ukrainian language, freedom of religion and the protection of Ukraine’s spiritual space are matters of Ukrainian sovereignty. They cannot be bargaining chips in domestic politics, international negotiations or any agreements with the aggressor state.

Peace can be negotiated. Ukraine’s right to remain Ukraine cannot," the statement reads.

The "European Solidarity" faction held a meeting today. There can and should be debate within our team. The ability to disagree is precisely what distinguishes a democratic political party from a political sect.

But there are things on which we are united. The entire faction unanimously reaffirmed that Army, Language and Faith remain the fundamental values of "European Solidarity" and the foundation of our vision of Ukrainian statehood.

Watch more: Ukraine ready to cease hostilities along front line if given security guarantees – Budanov. VIDEO

Course toward Ukraine’s membership in the European Union

Our strategic course toward Ukraine’s membership in the European Union and the establishment of a new, strong security architecture for the continent also remains unchanged. We view full EU membership as a key element of Ukraine’s long-term security, its democratic development and the prevention of renewed Russian aggression.

Ukraine needs a Ukrainian peace plan

The faction added that fundamental changes in the course of the war require new decisions.

"Ukraine needs a Ukrainian peace plan. The authorities must present the public with a clear and realistic strategy to end the war that answers three main questions: how to stop hostilities; how to guarantee Ukraine’s security after they cease; and how to make renewed Russian aggression impossible," the statement emphasizes.

We consider an unconditional and comprehensive ceasefire — in the air, on land and at sea — to be the first necessary step.

Ukrainians cannot be asked to wait for negotiations lasting months or years to conclude while people die every day, missiles and "Shaheds" fly, and cities, the energy sector, and the economy are destroyed.

First, the killing must stop. Then the difficult issues can be negotiated. But a ceasefire in itself is not yet peace.

Peace comes when, after the last shot, there are sufficient guarantees that the first shot of a new war will never be fired.

That is why, as long as international guarantees remain the subject of negotiations, the Armed Forces of Ukraine remain the most reliable guarantee of Ukrainian security.

This must become one of the main imperatives of the state budget for 2027. The army must be fully supplied with everything necessary for the front and for the protection of Ukrainian cities, civilians, the energy sector and critical infrastructure.

Read more: Trump is determined to bring war to an end, - Kushner

Ukraine needs rearmament. Ukraine needs long-term financial support from its partners. Ukraine needs stronger sanctions pressure on Russia. And Ukraine must work with its allies to seek new security arrangements capable of combining powerful Ukrainian Armed Forces, military and financial support from partners, and real international guarantees.

The authorities must also form a strong and professional negotiating team capable of defending the Ukrainian peace plan before our partners and at the table in future negotiations.

We also emphasize that Ukraine is a democratic European state where citizens’ rights must be respected regardless of the language they speak or their religious affiliation. At the same time, democracy does not mean defenselessness. The state has the right and the duty to counter Russian interference, propaganda, and the use of Kremlin-controlled structures to undermine Ukrainian statehood.

For years, Russia has tried to convince the world that Ukraine’s problem lies in language, the church, regions, or political disagreements.

No. Ukraine’s main problem today has a specific name — Russian aggression.

Responsible Ukrainian politicians must therefore avoid creating new divisions within the country and instead unite around what truly determines our survival: supporting the Armed Forces, strengthening the state, pursuing active diplomacy and exerting international pressure on Russia to end the war.

Peace means a Ukraine that remains strong, armed, democratic, European and Ukrainian after the war.

With its own Army.

With its own Language.

With its own Faith.

The statement was adopted unanimously by the entire "European Solidarity" faction.

Read more: Ukraine has joint plan with partners to end war – Zelenskyy