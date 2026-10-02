Zelenskyy signs law on Ukraine’s participation in European Defence Fund

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law ratifying the agreement between Ukraine and the European Union on Ukraine’s participation in the European Defence Fund. This is expected to deepen cooperation between the Ukrainian and European defense industries.

Information on the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine’s website confirms that the law has been signed, Censor.NET reports.

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Participation in the European Defence Fund will enable Ukrainian companies to join projects with European partners involving defense research and the development and production of products and technologies.

This is also expected to help increase the innovation and production capacity of Ukraine’s defense industry.

The European Defence Fund is an EU instrument designed to support joint defense research and development and strengthen the European defense technological and industrial base.

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement on Ukraine’s participation in the European Defence Fund on September 16. Bill No. 0390 was submitted by the President of Ukraine.

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