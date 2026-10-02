I warned Witkoff and Kushner that Russia would launch massive attack on Ukraine after elections, - Zelenskyy

President Zelenskyy stated that he had warned Trump's representatives that Russia was preparing large-scale attacks against the civilian population following the elections in Russia.

He spoke about this in an interview with El País, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The Visit by Witkoff and Kushner

Zelenskyy recalled a conversation with Trump's representatives Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, who visited Kyiv on September 6.

"I warned them that they would see, especially after the elections (in Russia—Ed.), massive attacks that would directly affect the civilian population," the president said.

Read more: About half of Ukraine’s F-16s have been undergoing repairs in Europe for long time, - Zelenskyy

The head of state also noted that China, India, and other countries are helping Russia circumvent sanctions

In addition, Iran has its own "military expertise in the field of drones." According to the Ukrainian president, Tehran is at the root of a significant portion of the military capabilities that Moscow has achieved during the current war.

See more: Russian drone and missile production relies on foreign components, - Zelenskyy. PHOTOS

The Visit of Trump's Envoys to Ukraine

As a reminder, it was previously reported that Witkoff and Kushner arrived in Ukraine.

In addition to special envoys from U.S. President Donald Trump, representatives of European partners—France, the United Kingdom, and Germany—are in Ukraine on an official visit.

Zelenskyy began the meeting with Trump's envoys, Witkoff and Kushner.

Later, Zelenskyy reported that negotiations had begun with Witkoff and Kushner.

U.S. President's Special Envoy Jared Kushner, while in Kyiv, stated that U.S. President Donald Trump is "determined" to end Russia's war against Ukraine and stop the loss of life.

Witkoff and Kushner's Visit to Moscow

It was previously reported that Steve Witkoff, Special Representative of U.S. President Donald Trump, and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner arrived in Moscow.

At the Kremlin, Witkoff and Kushner met with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

The negotiations lasted more than three hours.

Read more: Putin has ordered Russian military to intensify strikes on civilian targets in Ukraine, - Zelenskyy