Russian drone and missile production relies on foreign components, - Zelenskyy. PHOTOS

On the night of 2 October, Russian forces launched over 100 attack drones at Ukraine, nearly half of which were jet-powered. Their production remains critically dependent on foreign components.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

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"Last night, the Russians launched over 100 attack drones at Ukraine, nearly 50 of which were jet-powered. Our troops neutralised most of them, but, unfortunately, there were also some hits," the statement reads.

The aftermath of the night-time attack

In Kyiv, the South Bridge was struck several times by ‘Shahed’ drones. In the morning, a residential high-rise was hit. One person was killed.

In Kherson, the Russians "won" a nursery; in Kharkiv, they attacked a grocery shop, and there is damage to an institute and critical infrastructure.

There were enemy strikes on high-rise buildings in Kramatorsk and Sumy. The Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Poltava and Rivne regions were also shelled.

"As of now, we know of four people wounded as a result of the overnight Russian attack. Our emergency services are working wherever they are needed," Zelenskyy said.

Russian drone and missile production relies on foreign components

The President of Ukraine emphasised that despite Moscow’s attempts to fully localise the production of drones and missiles, the Russian military-industrial complex remains critically dependent on foreign components.

"These are supply chains originating from Europe, the US, China, Japan and many other countries. Most of these companies are well-known manufacturers, but their components are still finding their way into Russia," Zelenskyy added.

He emphasised, however, that it is actually possible to stop every Russian drone whilst it is still on the production line. What is needed is the political will of these countries.

Zelenskyy called for increased sanctions pressure on Russia in response to the rise in the number of attacks on Ukraine.

"If the Kremlin has opted for more strikes, sanctions must be effective and intensified," the President of Ukraine stressed.

Watch more: Russia has fired over 2,200 drones, around 1,650 guided missiles and 38 rockets at Ukraine in past week, – Zelenskyy. VIDEO







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