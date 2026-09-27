Russia has fired over 2,200 drones, around 1,650 guided missiles and 38 rockets at Ukraine in past week, – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Russia continues to attack Ukrainian territory with strike drones, aerial bombs, and missiles, including ballistic missiles.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET.

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It is reported that this week, the Russians launched over 2,200 attack drones at Ukraine, as well as around 1,650 aerial bombs and 38 missiles of various types, a significant proportion of which were ballistic.

Strikes on Ukraine

Zelenskyy emphasised that, sadly, there have been fatalities as a result of Russian strikes tonight.

Three people have been killed in the Zaporizhzhia region as a result of shelling.

In Kyiv, a man was killed when a drone struck.

In addition, residential buildings, energy facilities and other civilian infrastructure in the Odesa, Kharkiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Poltava, Zhytomyr and Kyiv regions came under attack last night.

This morning, the Russians struck a data centre in Kyiv twice. Three people were injured in the first strike, including two children.

Watch more: Russia is not preparing to end war. Putin is constantly finding excuses not to meet and not to stop the killings, – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Support for Ukraine

According to the President, ongoing work is taking place with European partners, the US, Canada, Japan, Australia and other partners to strengthen defences and pursue effective diplomacy.

"But, unfortunately, there is a lack of a consistently strong stance from China and India, Brazil and South Africa, the G20 countries and the Global South. In fact, each of these countries has influence over Russia and can help make peace a reality. Building guaranteed, dignified security here in Ukraine means enhancing security and stability globally. I thank everyone who is not standing on the sidelines and is helping Ukraine," added Zelenskyy.

Watch more: Ilsk Oil Refinery, plant in the Rostov Oblast and a ’Pantsir-S2’ system have been hit. There have been strikes in the Black Sea, – Zelenskyy. VIDEO