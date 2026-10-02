Putin has ordered Russian military to intensify strikes on civilian targets in Ukraine, - Zelenskyy

Intelligence data intercepted by Ukraine indicates that the dictator Putin ordered the Russian military leadership to disregard the rules of war, leading to a sharp increase in attacks on civilian targets.

President Zelenskyy told the FT about this, according to Censor.NET.

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"There are no rules"

According to the president, Ukrainian intelligence services have received information that the Kremlin dictator has lifted the restrictions which Moscow had adhered to during previous air campaigns.

"He said that there are no rules now," Zelenskyy noted.

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According to the head of state, Putin issued this order in September, when Russia began intensifying its air strikes on Kyiv, targeting schools, hospitals and data centres.

The President noted that the destroyed school in Kyiv is a telling example of just how widespread such attacks have become.

Attacks on civilians

Zelenskyy stated that at the start of the war, Moscow had largely focused its strikes on energy and military facilities, to which Ukraine responded in kind.

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Now, he said, Russian drones are going beyond attacks on civilians in Kherson and Sumy to strike schools, telecommunications hubs and data centres.

"On Monday, one of them struck the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine in the centre of Kyiv," the authors of the article noted.

Zelenskyy stated that the aim of the attacks is not only to destroy infrastructure, but also to "put pressure on people" and spread fear through relentless bombardment.

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