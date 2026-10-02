Defense Ministry approves 1,678 new models of weapons and equipment for use: Ukrainian-made share reaches 91.2%

Since the beginning of 2026, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense has codified and approved 1,678 new models of weapons and military equipment for use by the Defense Forces.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported this, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"Since the beginning of 2026, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has codified and approved 1,678 new models of weapons and military equipment for use by Ukraine’s Defense Forces," the statement reads.

Of these, 1,530, or 91.2%, were manufactured by Ukrainian enterprises.

New weapons models potentially provide additional capabilities for military personnel to carry out combat missions, including striking the enemy, conducting reconnaissance, protecting personnel, and providing logistical support.

Read more: Military has ordered over 590,000 UAVs through Brave1 Market since start of year – Defence Ministry

Codification trends

The pace of codification of domestically produced weapons and military equipment has increased significantly since the start of the full-scale invasion. By comparison, 60 Ukrainian-made models were approved for use in 2022, while the figure for 2026 has already reached 1,530 — 25.5 times as many.

The number of codified models of weapons and military equipment by year:

2022 — 110 models in total, including 60 (54.5%) manufactured in Ukraine;

2023 — 480 in total, including 295 (61.5%) manufactured in Ukraine;

2024 — 1,409 in total, including 1,051 (74.6%) manufactured in Ukraine;

2025 — 2,050 in total, including 1,427 (69.6%) manufactured in Ukraine;

2026, as of September 25 — 1,678 in total, including 1,530 (91.2%) manufactured in Ukraine.

The share of domestically produced weapons and military equipment models for military needs has also increased significantly. Since the start of the full-scale invasion, this figure has risen by 67.3%.

Read more: Ukraine’s defence budget deficit stands at 23 billion euros, - Khmara

Importantly, during wartime, manufacturers of weapons and military equipment work to adapt their products to changes on the battlefield and can obtain feedback from military personnel. This is necessary to introduce solutions that meet the Defense Forces’ current needs more quickly.

As previously reported, as of September 22, the Defense Ministry had codified 650 unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) since the beginning of the year. Most of them were manufactured in Ukraine.