Servicewoman Yeva Smyrnova (Yunha), who lost her husband in war, gives birth to son. PHOTOS
Servicewoman Yeva Smyrnova (Yunha) has given birth to a son, Yevhen. Her husband, Danylo Smyrnov (Surfer), who served in the International Legion of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate, was killed in early September.
The wife of Surfer’s father announced this on Instagram, Censor.NET reports.
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"Yevhen Daniilovych aka mini-Surfer," she wrote.
Eva (Yunga) and Danylo (Surfer)
The couple met during the war. Yeva is an FPV drone operator in a unit of the "Rubizh" brigade. She decided to defend her country when she turned 18.
Danyil (Surfer) served in the International Legion of the Main Intelligence Directorate. Previously, he commanded an assault group in the 2nd Mechanized Battalion of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade.
He was subsequently wounded and, after rehabilitation, returned to service in the International Legion of Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence.
A farewell ceremony for Danyil Smyrnov was held in Kyiv on September 3, 2026.
Read Censor.NET’s interview with Yeva (Yunha) at this link.
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