In September, Russian Federation expanded its occupied territory by 66 square kilometers, but it is too early to draw conclusions – DeepState. INFOGRAPHICS

In September, Russian troops expanded the area of occupied territories in Ukraine by 66 square kilometers. However, it is too early to draw definitive conclusions about the dynamics of the fighting, as information about the Defense Forces’ advances is coming in with a delay.

According to Censor.NET, analysts from the DeepState project claim this.

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"Information on the advances of the Ukrainian Defense Forces is reported with a delay. Most of the territory covered in the latest updates from the Oleksandrivka, Kupiansk, and Lyman areas relates to May, June, and, to some extent, July and August. This makes it difficult to paint a realistic picture of the enemy’s advances," the project notes.

However, they emphasize:

"We officially report that in May and June, the enemy lost more occupied territory than it gained. In total, over these two months, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have already recaptured at least 108 square kilometers of territory."

The figures for July, August, and September are subject to change

DeepState cited the following figures regarding changes in the area of the occupied territories:

July – 36–63 square kilometers;

August – 5–124 square kilometers;

September – 66–154 square kilometers

In total, this represents an increase of 341 square kilometers over the past three months. However, analysts emphasize that these figures are not yet final.

See more: Defence Forces have liberated Ridkodub, Nove and Katerynivka and regained control near Novomykhailivka and Lypove, – DeepState. MAP

According to their data, at least 270–320 square kilometers of territory—which the Ukrainian Defense Forces liberated along several sections of the front between July and September—are yet to be reflected on the map.

Thus, once the data is updated, July may also turn out to be a month in which the Ukrainian military held the upper hand in terms of territory. At the same time, a final assessment of August and September will be possible once the relevant changes are officially reflected.

DeepState also noted that some of the liberated territories may have been lost again in the meantime, so it is too early to assess the situation based solely on current figures.

"The mathematics of war is becoming more complex, but for us, the operational safety of our troops remains the top priority in our work," the analysts noted.

See more: Defence Forces carried out mop-up operation near Toretske, – DeepState. MAP