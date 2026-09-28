Defence Forces have liberated Ridkodub, Nove and Katerynivka and regained control near Novomykhailivka and Lypove, – DeepState. MAP
Our troops are making territorial gains in the Lyman district of Donetsk Oblast.
This has been reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.
Our troops’ successes
The map has been updated. The Ukrainian Defence Forces have liberated Ridkodub (a village in the Lyman urban territorial community in Donetsk Oblast), Nove (a village in the Lyman urban territorial community, Donetsk Oblast) and Katerynivka (a village in the Lyman urban territorial community, Donetsk Oblast), and have also regained control near Novomykhailivka (a village in the Lyman urban territorial community, Donetsk Oblast) and Lypove (a village in the Lyman urban territorial community, Donetsk Oblast).
Maps
Ridkodub, Nove, Katerynivka, Novomykhailivka and Lypove
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