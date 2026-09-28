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News Updated DeepState maps Hostilities in Lyman sector
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Defence Forces have liberated Ridkodub, Nove and Katerynivka and regained control near Novomykhailivka and Lypove, – DeepState. MAP

Our troops are making territorial gains in the Lyman district of Donetsk Oblast. 

This has been reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

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Our troops’ successes

The map has been updated. The Ukrainian Defence Forces have liberated Ridkodub (a village in the Lyman urban territorial community in Donetsk Oblast), Nove (a village in the Lyman urban territorial community, Donetsk Oblast) and Katerynivka (a village in the Lyman urban territorial community, Donetsk Oblast), and have also regained control near Novomykhailivka (a village in the Lyman urban territorial community, Donetsk Oblast) and Lypove (a village in the Lyman urban territorial community, Donetsk Oblast).

Read more: ’Our troops have achieved significant results in Lyman sector,’ - Zelenskyy

Maps

Ridkodub, Nove and Katerynivka
Ridkodub, Nove, Katerynivka, Novomykhailivka and Lypove

Novomykhailivka map
Novomykhailivka 

Map of Lypove
Lypove 

Read more: Defence Forces carried out mop-up operation near Toretske, – DeepState. MAP

Author: 

Donetsk region (6286) Kramatorskyy district (1205) Katerynivka (11) Lypove (1) Novomykhaylivka (5) Ridkodub (4) Nove (7) DeepState (567)
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