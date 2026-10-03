There may be 1–3 Russian repeaters operating in Kyiv to control ’Shaheds’, - Beskrestnov (Flash)

Russian relay stations are operating in Kyiv, providing a temporary, short-term control channel for the ‘Shahed’ drones to adjust their strikes.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Sergei (Flash) Beskrestnov, an adviser on defence technology.

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"Throughout the entire war, I have never once been wrong in my technical assessments and predictions regarding our enemy.

I now maintain that the enemy’s MES radio repeaters are being activated in Kyiv, providing a temporary, short-term control channel for the ‘Shaheds’ to adjust their strikes. There aren’t many – perhaps 1–3," the statement reads.

Beskrestnov emphasised that such repeaters are difficult to detect, but they must be sought out. In his view, whilst they are operational, it will be difficult to completely shut down the city using electronic warfare measures.

The operation of the repeaters is linked to the strikes on Kyiv

As evidence, he cited the strike on the SBU facility, stating that at the time of the attack there were no other "Shaheds" in the sky that could have acted as repeaters.

Beskrestnov also reported that he had analysed other strikes on Kyiv’s bridges and the possibility of establishing a long-range MESH network from Russian territory.

According to him, the existence of online drone control poses a threat not only to bridges but also to air defence systems.

"As long as online control of ‘Shaheds’ exists, not only bridges but also air defence systems will be under attack," he said.

Read more: Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry denies possible plans to relocate Western embassies from Kyiv

At the same time, Beskrestnov noted that his conclusion regarding the use of repeaters may prove to be incorrect.

No other covert communication devices have been found

He also added that the Ukrainian side is thoroughly examining the wreckage of the downed drones.

According to him, no other communication devices have been found amongst the wreckage that could explain the possibility of online drone control.

"We have not found any other ‘secret’ means of communication…," wrote Beskrestnov.

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