Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry denies possible plans to relocate Western embassies from Kyiv
Foreign partners have not informed Ukraine of any plans to relocate their embassies from Kyiv to Lviv or Poland.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi told journalists, Censor.NET reports.
What did the media report?
On October 2, the British newspaper The Guardian, citing sources, reported that Western countries were preparing contingency plans to relocate their embassies from Kyiv to Lviv or eastern Poland if Russia begins deliberately targeting foreign diplomatic missions in the capital.
Foreign Ministry’s response
"I do not know where some foreign media outlets got this information. As of now, we at the Foreign Ministry have received no such requests or notifications from foreign diplomatic missions about plans to relocate anywhere," Tykhyi said.
The official explained that if any diplomatic missions intend to relocate, their diplomats inform the Foreign Ministry, as required by established procedures.
"Let me repeat — as of Friday evening, no such requests or notifications have been received from the foreign diplomatic corps," he concluded.
Russia has already attacked Kyiv near foreign embassies
- On September 4, a Russian drone attacked the Security Service of Ukraine building on Volodymyrska Street in Kyiv, located near the Slovak embassy’s consular section. The consular section operated on a limited basis at the time for security reasons. Following the attack, Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanár said he would summon the Russian ambassador in Bratislava and condemned the strike near his country’s diplomatic mission.
- On September 28, a Russian drone hit the Presidium building of the National Academy of Sciences in central Kyiv, near the German embassy. The German Foreign Ministry condemned the attack, which took place "even near our embassy", and stressed that Germany would continue to support Ukraine.
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