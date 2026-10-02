Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry denies possible plans to relocate Western embassies from Kyiv

Foreign partners have not informed Ukraine of any plans to relocate their embassies from Kyiv to Lviv or Poland.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi told journalists, Censor.NET reports.

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What did the media report?

On October 2, the British newspaper The Guardian, citing sources, reported that Western countries were preparing contingency plans to relocate their embassies from Kyiv to Lviv or eastern Poland if Russia begins deliberately targeting foreign diplomatic missions in the capital.

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Foreign Ministry’s response

"I do not know where some foreign media outlets got this information. As of now, we at the Foreign Ministry have received no such requests or notifications from foreign diplomatic missions about plans to relocate anywhere," Tykhyi said.

The official explained that if any diplomatic missions intend to relocate, their diplomats inform the Foreign Ministry, as required by established procedures.

"Let me repeat — as of Friday evening, no such requests or notifications have been received from the foreign diplomatic corps," he concluded.

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Russia has already attacked Kyiv near foreign embassies