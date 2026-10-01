Zelenskyy on ’shahed’ strike on school in Kyiv: Russia must be held clearly accountable. VIDEO

In Kyiv, a Russian drone struck a mainstream school. At the time of the attack, the children and teachers were taking shelter, so, according to preliminary reports, there were no injuries. Russia must be held fully accountable for such strikes.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

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As a result of the Russian attack, a fire broke out on the third floor of the school. A wall was also partially destroyed, and windows and doors were damaged.

Rescue workers and all the necessary emergency services are working at the scene of the strike.

Children and teaching staff were in a shelter during the air raid alert. According to reports, no one was injured as a result of the attack.

Zelenskyy stated that Russia bears responsibility

"Russian bastards continue to attack the very life of our country, Ukrainian children and our schools, and Russia must bear clear responsibility for this and face the consequences of its attacks," Zelenskyy emphasised.

He also noted that Ukraine is counting on its partners to exert further pressure on Russia and to provide additional support packages for Ukraine.

"We are working on every such agreement. Thank you to everyone who is helping Ukraine and the Ukrainian people," the president emphasised.

What led up to this?

Russian invaders struck one of the schools in the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv with a drone.

The strike damaged the façade of the school building at the third-floor level, causing a subsequent fire.

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