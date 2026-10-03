Russian soldier was thrown several metres by blast whilst filming, after being struck by Ukrainian drone and detonation of "Pantsir-S2" air defence system. VIDEO
A video has been published online in which a Russian occupier filmed the moment a ‘Pantsir-S2’ air defence system was hit by a Ukrainian drone.
According to Censor.NET, after the UAV struck, the enemy vehicle caught fire, and ammunition subsequently began to detonate. The shockwave threw the Russian soldier, who was filming the whole thing, several metres away.
Following a secondary detonation, the Russian system was literally torn to pieces.
During the explosions, the occupier also filmed other Ukrainian drones flying past as they headed towards their designated targets.
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