Russian forces struck Pavlohrad: food warehouses are burning, and man has been wounded
On the afternoon of September 3, 2026, Russian forces launched an attack on Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
This was reported on a Telegram channel by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, according to Censor.NET.
As reported, the strike caused a fire at the food warehouses. Several cars were damaged.
There is one injured person
According to the Regional Military Administration, a 50-year-old man was injured. He is currently in the hospital. Medical staff are providing him with all necessary care.
No further information is available at this time regarding the enemy attack.
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