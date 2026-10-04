Siromyatnikov, a participant in war against Ukraine who tortured Ukrainian prisoners of war, was blown up in Russia, - media. PHOTO

In Novomoskovsk, in the Tula Region of the Russian Federation, a car was blown up in which Roman Siromyatnikov , a Russian national and former employee of the Federal Penitentiary Service of the Russian Federation who took part in the war against Ukraine and was accused of torturing Ukrainian prisoners of war, was travelling .

This was reported by the Telegram channel ‘Vazhnye Istorii’, as relayed by Censor.NET.

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What is known

As reported, on the morning of 2 October, a car exploded on Druzhby Street in Novomoskovsk, killing the driver.

Rosgvardia officers and vehicles bearing Ministry of Defence number plates arrived at the scene. It was reported that the explosive device had been planted under the floor on the driver’s side, and that the person behind the wheel was a participant in the war against Ukraine.

A local publication reported that Roman Siromyatnikov, a veteran of the war, "was killed yesterday in the city during the tragic events". He was blown up near his home in a Hyundai Solaris registered in his name.

See more: Total Russian combat losses since start of war: approximately 1,538,950 personnel (+1,560 over the past day), 12,391 tanks, 50,637 artillery systems, and 25,477 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

What is known about the occupier

In 2023, he signed a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defence and fought as part of the 51st Regiment of the 106th Tula Airborne Division on the Siverskyi front in the Donetsk region and in the Kursk region. At the end of November 2024, Syromyatnikov returned to the Tula region for medical treatment. It is not known how he was discharged from the Russian Armed Forces.

He is a member of the veterans’ organisation "Combat Brotherhood". Syromyatnikov gave talks on courage to schoolchildren, telling them about his participation in the First Chechen War and the war against Ukraine.

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The Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office has charged Syromyatnikov with the torture of prisoners of war at Penal Colony No. 1 in the Tula region. According to the investigation, he worked there in 2022.

Ukrainian law enforcement officials believe that Syromyatnikov was involved in the torture of at least 50 Ukrainians in this colony. According to their account, during morning and evening inspections, he and his colleagues beat the prisoners with their hands, feet, rubber truncheons, plastic pipes and hammers, and also used stun guns on them. Furthermore, he attached the terminals of a TA-57 field telephone ("tapik") to the prisoners’ bodies and passed an electric current through them.