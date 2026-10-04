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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war amount to approximately 1,540,700 personnel (+1,750 over the past day), 12,391 tanks, 50,686 artillery systems, and 25,483 armored combat vehicles.. INFOGRAPHICS

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have already eliminated or wounded over 1.54 million occupiers

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have wounded and killed 1,540,700 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to October 4, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel—approximately 1,540,700 (+1,750) people (wounded and killed);
  • tanks—12,391 (+0) units
  • armored combat vehicles—25,483 (+6) units
  • artillery systems—50,686 (+49) units
  • MLRS - 2,179 (+1) cases.
  • Air defense systems—1,686 (+3) units
  • aircraft—443 (+0) units
  • helicopters—356 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems—2,837 (+13) units
  • Operational-tactical-level UAVs—546,240 (+1,742) units
  • cruise missiles - 5,126 (+0) units
  • ships / boats - 35 (+0) units
  • submarines - 2 (+0) units
  • Automotive equipment and tanker trucks—157,258 (+527) units
  • special equipment - 4,788 (+5) units

See more: Siromyatnikov, a participant in war against Ukraine who tortured Ukrainian prisoners of war, was blown up in Russia, - media. PHOTO

ліквідація рф

"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.

Watch more: Devout occupier in anti-drone cloak emerges from copse with accomplice, crosses himself, points way, and moment later both are killed by drone strike. VIDEO

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