Merz arrives in Kyiv: Ukraine needs our support in the coming weeks (updated). PHOTO

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit on the morning of Sunday, 4 October. This is the head of government’s first visit to Ukraine since May 2025.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing DW.

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Initial details

"I have come to Kyiv today because Ukraine needs our support in the coming weeks. If Russia is not stopped, its military machine will sooner or later turn against us," Merz said at the railway station upon arrival.

"People will soon be facing their fifth winter of war. Russia is bombing cities, residential buildings and thermal power stations. Ukrainians cannot be broken by terror," the Chancellor noted.

Read on Censor.NET: Russia is "not at all interested" in serious negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, says Merz

Merz is due to meet with Zelenskyy

He added that he would meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and also assure him of continued support.

"Our partnership is a two-way street. German and Ukrainian companies are jointly developing technologies that benefit both countries. This makes us more secure and stronger," the Chancellor concluded.

Updated information

Minister Andriy Sibiga welcomed Chancellor Merz in Kyiv.

According to him, Merz will hold talks with Zelenskyy on the full range of bilateral, European, and international issues.

"Thank you for coming to Ukraine at this critical time and for Germany’s comprehensive support of our country. Ukraine and Germany have built a strong strategic partnership, and we are determined to continue deepening it. We highly value Germany’s strong leadership in Europe, which is especially important right now. Just yesterday, Germany celebrated the unity that transformed Europe. Today, Ukrainians are defending Europe’s freedom, security, and unity, and Germany stands firmly by our side. We have a very full agenda ahead of us today, focused on strengthening Ukraine, our defense capabilities and resilience, as well as common European security. We deeply appreciate Germany’s leadership, support, and friendship," emphasized the Ukrainian Foreign Minister.

Read on Censor.NET: Merz named air defence as Ukraine’s greatest weakness and promised assistance