Merz calls air defense Ukraine’s weakest point and promises assistance
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said he is working to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense and find additional air defense systems.
This was reported by DW, as cited by Censor.NET.
Merz calls air defense Ukraine’s weak point
Merz said he is trying to secure additional air defense systems for Ukraine through personal talks with heads of state and government.
"This is currently the weakest point. I hope we will be able to prepare Ukraine for the coming winter, including in terms of energy supply," the chancellor said.
Merz also said he is actively discussing increased assistance for Ukraine with European partners ahead of the European Council meeting in Brussels on October 15–16.
According to him, the discussions include specific financial assistance for Ukraine’s budget and using every opportunity to strengthen its air defense.
Berlin prepares for a difficult winter in Ukraine
Merz also pledged to do everything he can to help Ukraine get through what he called "probably a very, very difficult winter."
Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine had received air defense support packages from several countries.
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