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Ukraine unveils launcher for "Koral" air defence system that can intercept ballistic missiles

Ukraine displayed a launcher for "Koral" surface-to-air missiles for the first time at the MSPO defence exhibition in Poland.

This was reported by Militarnyi, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

A photo released by Ukroboronprom shows a missile being launched from a self-propelled launcher mounted on a Czech Tatra truck chassis.

Ukraine unveils Koral air defence launcher at MSPO in Poland

"The missile is presented as a means of intercepting aerial and ballistic targets. It is intended for use as part of an air defence system.

As the developer notes, in exceptional cases it can also be used to strike ground or sea-surface targets with a strong radar signature," the publication writes.

Specifications

The missile weighs 450 kg, including a 36 kg warhead. Its guidance system combines an inertial navigation system, radio command updates, and an active radar seeker.

Ukraine unveils Koral air defence launcher at MSPO in Poland

The missile has a diameter of 230/300 mm and a length of 4.8 m. Its wingspan is 835 mm, and its control-fin span is 685 mm.

Research and development work on the "Koral" project is known to have begun in 2016. At the time, the missile project appeared in documents as a component of a ship-based surface-to-air missile system.

In 2021, the Luch State Kyiv Design Bureau presented a full-scale mock-up of the missile at the "Arms and Security 2021" exhibition.

Watch more: Air defence troops of 208th Kherson Brigade destroy 10 jet-powered Shaheds during enemy attack. VIDEO

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Anti-aircraft warfare (2340) Defence-industrial complex (168) anti-aircraft missile systems (248)
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