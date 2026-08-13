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Air defence troops of 208th Kherson Brigade destroy 10 jet-powered Shaheds during enemy attack. VIDEO
On the morning of 12 August, during an enemy attack, soldiers of the 208th Kherson Air Defence Missile Brigade destroyed a number of Russian Shahed attack UAVs in Ukrainian airspace.
As reported by Censor.NET, the released footage shows surface-to-air missiles being launched, as well as enemy aerial targets being hit and subsequently exploding in mid-air.
In total, while repelling the enemy attack, soldiers of the 208th Brigade destroyed 10 Russian jet-powered Shahed UAVs.
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