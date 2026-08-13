Air defence troops of 208th Kherson Brigade destroy 10 jet-powered Shaheds during enemy attack. VIDEO

On the morning of 12 August, during an enemy attack, soldiers of the 208th Kherson Air Defence Missile Brigade destroyed a number of Russian Shahed attack UAVs in Ukrainian airspace.

As reported by Censor.NET, the released footage shows surface-to-air missiles being launched, as well as enemy aerial targets being hit and subsequently exploding in mid-air.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

In total, while repelling the enemy attack, soldiers of the 208th Brigade destroyed 10 Russian jet-powered Shahed UAVs.

Watch more: Moment Ukrainian Air Force pilot intercepts and destroys Russian Shahed. VIDEO

Read more: First private "short-range air defense" unit: Wild Hornets reveals results of hunt for Shaheds