Ukraine received a new batch of missiles for NASAMS system; we are preparing air defense talks – Zelenskyy

Ukraine received a new batch of missiles for NASAMS air defense systems the previous day.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, according to Censor.NET.

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Missiles for NASAMS

The president said new talks were being prepared this week, including on air defense and further support for Ukraine.

"I want to thank all our partners who are truly fulfilling our agreements and supplying interceptor missiles for air defense. A batch of missiles for NASAMS arrived in Ukraine the previous day. Thank you. It is a very good batch. We are talking with all our partners to ensure we have the missiles needed for Patriot systems as well. Belgium also made a decision on F-16s today. We will receive three more aircraft this year, which will strengthen, among other things, our protection of the skies: combat aircraft are currently being used to shoot down Shahed drones," Zelenskyy said.

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What is known about NASAMS

NASAMS is a Norwegian medium-range surface-to-air missile system. The NASAMS II version, using AIM-120C AMRAAM missiles, can fire at targets up to 25 kilometers away and at altitudes of up to 14–15 kilometers.

NASAMS is in service with or being delivered to 12 countries. The United States first announced plans to provide Ukraine with NASAMS air defense systems in August 2022 as part of international assistance.

The first two NASAMS systems arrived in Ukraine in early November 2022.

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