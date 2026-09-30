Russia is "not at all interested" in serious negotiations to end war in Ukraine, - Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz believes that Russia's stance following the meeting between representatives of the two countries indicates that the Kremlin is not prepared for serious negotiations to end the war against Ukraine.

His statement is quoted by Bloomberg, according to Censor.NET.

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Statement by a politician

The day before, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul held a brief meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

According to Mertz, Moscow's reaction to this conversation showed that the Kremlin is not interested in genuine negotiations.

"Russia's response to this discussion shows that it is clearly not at all interested in serious negotiations," the chancellor said after meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

He added that Germany will continue to focus on supporting Ukraine in countering Russia's full-scale aggression.

Read more: Merz calls air defense Ukraine’s weakest point and promises assistance

What led up to this?

In September, U.S. representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner visited Moscow, where they met with the Russian dictator. Afterward, they made their first visit to Kyiv.

On September 22, Zelenskyy and Trump held a meeting on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

On September 25, CNN reported on a meeting between Dmitriev, Witkoff, and Kushner that took place in New York. According to sources, the discussion focused on cooperation between Russia and the United States, as well as a peaceful resolution to Russia’s war against Ukraine.

The last meeting between representatives of the United States, Ukraine, and Russia took place in February—before the war with Iran began. Since then, the negotiations have effectively been put on hold. A new trilateral meeting is expected to take place in October in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE.

Read more: Merz cancelled his trip to UN amid criticism within party