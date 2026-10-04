Russian forces dropped five KAB bombs on Sumy: one struck near high-rise block; at least five people wounded. PHOTO

On the morning of 4 October 2026, Russian forces carried out air strikes on Sumy. The enemy launched five air strikes on the Sumy community this morning.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Initial details

As noted, another strike on a residential area has been recorded. There have been hits near a high-rise block.

See more: Russia attacked regions of Ukraine: four dead and many wounded. PHOTOS

There are casualties

At least five people have been injured. Preliminary reports suggest that two of them have suffered serious injuries. The full extent of the damage caused by the enemy attack is currently being assessed.

No further information regarding the enemy attack is available at this time.

See more: Children and schools are being targeted: following Russia’s attack on Sumy, Zelenskyy called on partners to mount genuine response. PHOTOS

This news item will be updated