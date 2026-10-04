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Russian forces dropped five KAB bombs on Sumy: one struck near high-rise block; at least five people wounded. PHOTO
On the morning of 4 October 2026, Russian forces carried out air strikes on Sumy. The enemy launched five air strikes on the Sumy community this morning.
This was reported on a Telegram channel by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
Initial details
As noted, another strike on a residential area has been recorded. There have been hits near a high-rise block.
There are casualties
At least five people have been injured. Preliminary reports suggest that two of them have suffered serious injuries. The full extent of the damage caused by the enemy attack is currently being assessed.
No further information regarding the enemy attack is available at this time.
This news item will be updated
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