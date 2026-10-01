Russia attacked regions of Ukraine: four dead and many wounded. PHOTOS

During the night and on the morning of 1 October, Russian forces attacked a number of regions in Ukraine using drones, guided bombs, artillery and other types of weaponry. The shelling has resulted in civilian deaths and injuries, as well as damage to residential buildings, vehicles, infrastructure and other civilian targets.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Mykolaiv region: a man killed

In the Vesnianska community of Mykolaiv Oblast, a 50-year-old man was killed as a result of a morning attack by Russian Shahed-type UAVs, according to the head of the regional military administration, Heorhii Reshetilov.

According to regional authorities, a tractor was also destroyed.

Sumy region: two dead and over ten injured

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces carried out 80 shelling attacks on 23 settlements across 12 communities in the Sumy region. The highest number of attacks was recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts, the Regional Military Administration reported.

In the Seredyno-Budska community, a 40-year-old and a 64-year-old man were killed as a result of mortar shelling. Four men aged 49, 65 and 50, and a 76-year-old woman were injured. Two further men, aged 43 and 53, were also injured.

Two women, aged 43 and 66, and a 59-year-old man, who sustained injuries on 29 September as a result of an enemy drone strike, also sought medical attention.

In the Sumy community, a 52-year-old man and women aged 84, 83 and 60 were injured by KAB strikes. A 41-year-old man, a 76-year-old woman and a 71-year-old woman were also injured, whilst another 68-year-old woman was affected. A 49-year-old man was wounded as a result of a UAV strike.

The enemy also struck a residential area of Sumy with a guided aerial bomb during the night. Two women – aged 60 and 41 – were injured in the attack. Both were hospitalised. Around six residential buildings were damaged.

Overall, as a result of Russian attacks in the Sumy region, private houses, blocks of flats, non-residential and outbuildings, cars, a tractor and other civilian infrastructure have been damaged or destroyed.

Zaporizhzhia district: three people injured

Over the past 24 hours, Russian occupiers carried out 771 strikes on 41 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, according to the regional police.

There were 22 air strikes, 562 drone attacks, three attacks with multiple launch rocket systems and 186 artillery strikes.

Three people were injured as a result of the enemy attacks. There were also 54 reports of damage to infrastructure, homes and vehicles.

Kharkiv region: eight casualties

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and 14 settlements in the region. Eight people were injured as a result of the shelling, according to Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

Among them were a 68-year-old man in Tsyrkuny, a 64-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman in Slatyne, a 61-year-old woman in Derhachi who suffered an acute stress reaction, and two men aged 52 and 45 who were injured on the road near Maslii.

A 29-year-old woman was injured in Zolochiv, and a 45-year-old man in Izium.

The Russians deployed six missiles, six guided aerial bombs, three ‘Geran-2’ UAVs, four ‘Molniya’ UAVs, 14 FPV drones and a further 11 unmanned aerial vehicles, the type of which is yet to be determined, across the region.

Read more: Nighttime attack on Rivne region: woman was injured, and her house was damaged

At around 05:15 on 1 October, Russian forces struck Izium, reportedly with guided aerial bombs.

The strike was recorded in the Naftovyk neighbourhood. More than 20 private residential houses, a car and the buildings of a disused enterprise were damaged.

One person is currently known to have been injured. Details of the attack’s consequences are being clarified.

Donetsk region: five people wounded

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 21 times, according to Vadym Filashkin, head of the Regional Military Administration.

In Sloviansk, two people were injured and a car was damaged. In Kramatorsk, three people were injured, and a private house, an administrative building and a car were damaged.

In Bilozerske, Pokrovsk District, two private homes were destroyed and a further four were damaged.

In Yakovlivka, Oleksandrivka community, 11 private homes were damaged, and in Stepanivka, Novodonetsk community, an administrative building was damaged.

Kherson region: one person killed, four others injured

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked settlements in the Kherson region using aircraft, drones and artillery, according to the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.

Kherson and a number of settlements in the region came under attack. The Russians targeted critical and social infrastructure as well as residential areas.

Two private houses and an outbuilding were damaged.

One person was killed and four others were injured as a result of the Russian aggression.

Russia attacked the Nikopol district: one man killed

On the morning of 1 October, Russian forces launched more than 10 drone attacks on the Nikopol district in the Dnipropetrovsk region. A 44-year-old man was killed as a result of the enemy strike, according to the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Hanzha.

The enemy attacked Nikopol, as well as the communities of Marhanets, Pokrovsk and Chervonohryhorivka.

A 44-year-old man was killed as a result of the attack.

See more: Aftermath of strike on school in Kyiv’s Solomyanskyi district: pupils and staff were taking shelter. PHOTOS