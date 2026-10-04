Buk-M3 air defense system, UAV launch site, and other enemy targets have been hit, - General Staff
On October 3 and during the night of October 4, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of key military targets belonging to the Russian occupiers.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
Damage in the Temporarily Occupied Territories
- Yes, a "Buk-M3" anti-aircraft missile system belonging to the Russian army was destroyed near the village of Kuroshany in the Zaporizhzhia region.
- In the Donetsk area of Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainian troops struck a site used by the enemy to store, prepare, and launch attack UAVs.
As emphasized by the General Staff, the Russian aggressors’ storage, preparation, and launch sites for strike UAVs are among the top priority targets. The systematic destruction of such facilities is aimed at reducing the Russian Federation’s ability to use strike drones against the civilian population of Ukraine.
- In the districts of Hirnyk, Yasynuvata, and Donetsk in the Donetsk region, telecommunications hubs belonging to Russian units have been struck.
- In the areas of Vesela Tarasivka and Lysychansk in the Luhansk region, the occupiers' repair units have been hit.
Strike at Russia
In addition, near the town of Klimovo in the Bryansk Oblast of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian soldiers struck an enemy electronic warfare station.
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