Crater on Northern Bridge in Kyiv following this morning’s attack by Russian Federation. PHOTO

Following today’s Russian strike on the North Bridge in Kyiv, a crater has formed at the point of impact.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing media sources.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"A crater following the Russian Federation’s attack on the North Bridge in Kyiv," the report states.

There is currently no official confirmation regarding the consequences of the enemy attack on the bridge.

Read more: Train service on "Green" metro line has resumed during yellow threat level, - Kyiv City State Administration

What led up to this?