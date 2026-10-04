Crater on Northern Bridge in Kyiv following this morning’s attack by Russian Federation. PHOTO
Following today’s Russian strike on the North Bridge in Kyiv, a crater has formed at the point of impact.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing media sources.
What is known?
"A crater following the Russian Federation’s attack on the North Bridge in Kyiv," the report states.
There is currently no official confirmation regarding the consequences of the enemy attack on the bridge.
What led up to this?
- It was previously reported that the enemy had struck the Northern Bridge in Kyiv once again.
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