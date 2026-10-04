ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10769 visitors online
News Russian strikes on bridges in Kyiv
6 536 48

Crater on Northern Bridge in Kyiv following this morning’s attack by Russian Federation. PHOTO

Crater on the Northern Bridge

Following today’s Russian strike on the North Bridge in Kyiv, a crater has formed at the point of impact.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing media sources.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"A crater following the Russian Federation’s attack on the North Bridge in Kyiv," the report states.

A crater on the Northern Bridge

There is currently no official confirmation regarding the consequences of the enemy attack on the bridge.

Read more: Train service on "Green" metro line has resumed during yellow threat level, - Kyiv City State Administration

What led up to this?

  • It was previously reported that the enemy had struck the Northern Bridge in Kyiv once again.

Author: 

Kyiv (3373) bridge (236)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 